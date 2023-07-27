Lindsey Horan's second-half goal rallied the U.S. national team from a rare deficit for a 1-1 tie with the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday (local time).

Horan's goal came in the 62nd minute after Jill Roord scored in the 17th for the Dutch.

Each team has four points (1-0-1) in Group E, but the U.S. has a plus-3 goal differential to plus-1 for the Dutch to hold the tiebreaker at the moment. Each team is in position to advance to the Round of 16.

On Tuesday in the final group matches, the U.S. plays Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, simultaneously with the Netherlands and Vietnam meeting in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Horan got the equalizer moments after a lengthy and heated exchange with Danielle van de Donk, her teammate with French club Lyon, who had made a late challenge.

Once tempers settled, Horan headed a corner kick by halftime substitute Rose Lavelle for her 29th international goal.

The Americans had 11 corners compared to one for the Dutch.

Roord scored a milestone goal to put the Dutch ahead, marking the first time the U.S. trailed at the World Cup in 18 games since the July 10, 2011, quarterfinals vs. Brazil.

Roord was the recipient of the aggressive push by Netherlands to create space down the right side. Victoria Pelova sent pass to Roord, who took a touch to settle the ball, then ripped a shot from 17 yards for her 22nd international goal.

It was the only shot on goal in five attempts in the match for the Dutch. The U.S. took 18 shots, four on target.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski used the same starters from the 3-0 win over Vietnam on Friday.

Six Dutch players were back from the first 11 that lost 2-0 to the U.S. in the 2019 final 2-0 in France. This was the first time that finalists from the previous tournament met in the group stage of the following Women's World Cup.