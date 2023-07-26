The court in Breda sentenced a 67-year-old man to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of his wife. Jan B. strangled her in their home on 13 June 2021. She died in the hospital from her injuries two days later.

Several people witnessed the murder. A neighbor heard the woman calling for help and tried to get her out of the apartment in Breda. However, B. blocked his wife’s way and threatened to harm the neighbor if she did not leave. A visitor from another neighbor, a police officer, banged hard on the door and tried in vain to stop B. from strangling the woman.

The couple had been together for over 20 years. In the last years, the marriage was in trouble. B. had abused his wife before. During the trial earlier this month, the victim’s son said he hadn’t seen his mother smile in years “except when she saw the grandkids.” But she couldn’t spend much time with them because of her husband’s erratic behavior.

B. told the court that the murder was “a black hole” for him, but the court doesn’t believe that. The judge spoke of a “merciless” murder and denounced the “gross contempt” with which he spoke of his wife, even after he had strangled her. “He has shown no remorse or regret.”

The Public Prosecution Service had recommended fourteen years in prison.