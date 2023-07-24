On Monday, the court in Amsterdam sentenced three men to 25 years in prison for the murder of 24-year-old Shaquille Goedhart. The victim was shot dead on 2 May 2019 near the Hoptille flat in Amsterdam Zuidoost. The imposed sentences match the Public Prosecution Service’s (OM) recommendation.

The court considered it proven that the trio - Badr K. (33), Revelino V. (31), and Mark Anthony G. (29) - were responsible for the “thoroughly prepared” assassination. “Chilling and brutal,” the court described the murder.

Goedhart, from Landsmeer, allegedly belonged to the same criminal network as the three suspects. The motive for the murder remained unclear. “The court assumes a settlement in the criminal circuit.”

On the night in question, the suspects lured the victim to Amsterdam Zuidoost. Investigation showed that the suspects had several telephone contacts with Goedhart shortly before his murder. Just before 10:00 p.m., two gunmen fired three bullets at the victim, hitting him in the head and neck. Attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail.

The three suspects fled by car, which the police tracked down over a week after the murder. Traces of Goedhart’s blood were found in the back seat.

According to the court, it has not been established which of the three men were the gunmen and who drove the getaway car. But that is not necessary to convict all three. The suspects carried out a joint plan.

The court acquitted Badr K. of several more minor charges, including the attempted murder of a spy shop employee. The OM had also recommended acquittal for these charges.