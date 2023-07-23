Three protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrated briefly near the Torentje in The Hague early Saturday evening. They stood in and near the water of the Hofvijver Lake to draw attention to global warming. An XR spokesman said the protesters were taken out of the water by the police within minutes. They were detained by the police for trespassing, AD reported.

Look at the badass people from @NLRebellion who waded through water with the clock above their head. They were arrested and set free. Time to Act is Now. Get involved any way you can! #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/1cgj0ykXfA — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) July 22, 2023

Saturday's action is part of an international effort to pause 26 locations around the world to reflect on the displaced climate clock. The clock jumped from six to five years at 6 p.m. on Saturday "to indicate that there are five years left to have a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees."

Extinction Rebellion regularly advocates for an end to fossil fuel subsidies. The climate group has already blocked the A12 highway in The Hague several times to draw attention to this. On September 9, they plan to hold another action there. Last time, thousands of people took part in the demonstration.