Today marks the last day that one of Amsterdam's busiest streets, Weesperstraat, is closed. With this drastic and much-discussed measure, the municipality wanted to study the impact on traffic, safety, air quality, noise, and the perception of residents for six weeks. The closure will be lifted on Sunday, and the roadway is expected to be open to traffic again at 11 p.m.

The trial of the so-called "Weesperknip" is part of Amsterdam's plan to make the city more car-free, livable, and safe. Normally more than 1500 cars per hour drive on the Weesperstraat in the city center.

The six-week-long pilot program caused a great deal of excitement among residents and road users. The closure caused a high level of additional traffic on other city streets. Emergency services were also hampered to some extent by the closure, which was marked with flower boxes and barriers, and business owners and cab drivers suffered. On the contrary, some residents were glad for the quiet on the street.

As a result, two emergency debates followed, and Traffic Councilwoman Melanie van der Horst overcame a no-confidence motion. The cordon remained in place with the necessary adjustments, and the councilwoman had to keep the council updated daily on reports of emergencies and emergency services in Weesperstraat.

Van der Horst acknowledges that the closure of Weesperstraat has stirred up a lot in the city. "It shows the complexity of the task we face, and I thank everyone for their patience," the councilwoman said.

The municipality will evaluate the trial by talking with residents, business owners, and other parties. The final report is expected in November. According to Van der Horst, it is already clear that valuable information has been gathered, "especially as the conversation has begun about the elementary question of what we can and want to make space for in our increasingly crowded city."