An explosion occurred at a telephone repair shop on Beijerlandselaan in the Rotterdam district of Hillesluis in the night from Saturday to Sunday around 01.25 a.m., the police reported. However, no one was injured in the explosion.

The explosive was deposited on a porch, presumably against or between the lowered shutter of the workshop. This shutter in turn was damaged by the explosion, Rijnmond reported.

The police have not arrested anyone and are asking people who saw or heard anything or know more about the incident to contact them.

The port city has been dealing with a wave of explosions for some time now. According to the police, there have been 96 explosions in Rotterdam up to the beginning of July, 31 more than in the whole of 2022.

In another incident, the front door of a house was shot at in Rotterdam-West, at Samuel Mullerplein, around 05:30 a.m. on Sunday, the police report. However, no one was injured in the incident. According to Rijnmond, the gunman entered the central hall of the building through one of the two entrance doors on Sunday morning and then shot at the front door.

The Police are investigating and securing evidence, no one has been arrested. Witnesses are asked to come forward.