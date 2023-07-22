A 15-year-old boy from Purmerend was arrested for his involvement in the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy, the police said on Friday evening. The young victim was injured on Thursday evening on the Dotterbloem in Purmerend and was taken to a hospital. The police had previously reported that they are focusing on two suspects and that a third suspect may be involved in the case. More arrests are therefore not ruled out, NH Nieuws reported.





Vanavond is een 15-jarige Purmerender aangehouden voor betrokkenheid bij het steekincident van 20 juli aan de Dotterbloem in #Purmerend: https://t.co/q0xeWbd4Ea. De politie zet het onderzoek voort. — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) July 21, 2023

The mayor of Purmerend, Ellen van Selm, told NH Nieuws on Friday evening that she wanted to introduce a knife ban in the municipality as soon as possible. "It won't stop it, but it clearly shows the limit: up to here and no further," van Selm said.



In July alone, there were at least four stabbings and two violent robberies in Purmerend. The knife ban is intended to act as a preventive measure, but the APV will not come into force until after the summer vacations at the earliest, according to NH Nieuws.

The Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.