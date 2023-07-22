39,019 hikers took part in the 105th edition of the Vierdaagse Marches in Nijmegen. This means that almost 8,000 walkers did not start or dropped out on the way, as all 47,000 start tickets were sold. On Friday, the last day of the Four-Day Marches, more hikers than usual arrived late at the finish line.

On Tuesday, thousands of walkers did not even set out for the Four-Day Marches. The organization will find out why so many walkers still did not participate in the walking event this year. It may be due to the new way of registering, which meant that people had to decide as early as January whether they wanted to join the walk. The starting tickets were sold out within two days, but perhaps some registrants overestimated themselves at that time, the organization thinks.

Nevertheless, the 4Daagse Foundation is satisfied with the outcome of the 105th edition of the event. "I look back with great pride on a great week with excellent walking weather," said march leader Henny Sackers who signed on Friday for another five years as march leader. In his first term, two Four-Day marches were canceled because of the coronavirus crisis and the other one had to end early because of extreme heat.