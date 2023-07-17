Walkers will not have to worry about extreme heat this year during the Nijmegen Vierdaagse, according to Weeronline. It will stay around 22 degrees Celsius during the event. However, it could get soggy, especially on Wednesday, due to heavy showers.

The walking event involves people walking 30, 40 or 50 kilometers per day for four days straight. It is known to some as the the International Four Day Marches Nijmegen and to others as the 4Daagse or Vieerdaagse.

It will begin on Tuesday with, “Ideal walking weather, especially in the morning hours,” said the weather website. At 4 a.m., the temperature will already be 12 degrees, and there will be hardly any wind. During the morning, it will rise up to 21 degrees, and eventually the temperature can rise to a maximum of 24 or 25 degrees. There will be very sunny periods in that time with a high UV Index of 7, which can burn unprotected skin in 10 to 25 minutes. “It would be wise to bring enough suncream,” advised WeerOnline.

The chance of showers will rise on Wednesday, which could result in some storms locally. The sun will shine in between the showers, so the walkers' wet clothes will be able to dry. With cooler air, the maximum temperature of 22 degrees will actually feel a little colder.

There is also a chance of some wetness on Thursday, but the odds are smaller than the day before. Showers are a bit more likely Thursday afternoon, but it remains uncertain. It will be around 15 degrees in the morning and around 22 degrees in the afternoon.

On the last day of the Vierdaagse, there is only a risk of showers in the morning. “Once the walkers arrive on to the Via Gladiola, the supporters can hand Gladiolas to the walkers without holding an umbrella,” Weeronline expected. It will probably also be dry at the finish, with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees. “It will be perfect weather to welcome the walkers.”