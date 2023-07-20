After 45 years, the annual Uitmarkt festival will no longer be held in Amsterdam. The event will be turned into a new format under the name "De Opening." The first edition of this new concept will be next year, although the city in which it will be held has not yet been disclosed. From then on, it will rotate to a different city each year.

Traditionnaly, the Uitmarkt festival is a major cultural event held annually in Amsterdam over a weekend at the end of August, marking the opening of the new cultural season in the Netherlands.

However, the Uitmarkt Foundation recognized the need for a refresh in the event's concept. A study commissioned among stakeholders from the sector, governments, and financiers revealed that "a Uitmarkt in one central location no longer serves the objective of highlighting a broad and diverse range of art and culture to as many people as possible." Furthermore, the previous method of stalls and leaflets was found to be outdated in "the current digital and sustainable era."

The new plan envisions celebrating and showcasing arts and culture in a different city each year on the last weekend of August. "It can be compared to a national event like Koningsdag or Sinterklaas," the Uitmarkt Foundation stated. In addition to a central stage and live TV broadcasts, the host city will open its cultural venues to the public, offering a program that includes, for example, debates and writers' cafes. "Other cities can join under the same national banner, featuring their own institutions and cultural programming, contributing to cultural diversity and reach."

This year, the beginning of the cultural season will be celebrated in Amsterdam on a smaller scale but will already bear the new name, De Opening. Part of the program includes a grand show from the Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam on Saturday, August 26, which NTR will broadcast on NPO 2. The show will feature performances by Huub van der Lubbe, Eric Corton, Jett Rebel, Claudia de Breij, Naaz, and Spinvis, among others.