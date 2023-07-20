The city of Amsterdam unveiled fifteen measures to bolster the city's night culture, according to a press release issued on Thursday. These include a scheme aimed at the talent development of young people in night culture and an initiative to find alternative venues for night events, such as garages and unused tunnels.

According to the municipality, the city's nightlife plays "a significant role in the renewal of Amsterdam's culture." However, Alderman Touria Meliani (Arts and Culture) noted that Amsterdam's nightlife is under pressure due to a lack of space, rising costs, and short-term leases. While recognizing that the municipality cannot solve everything, she wrote that the fifteen measures are designed to ensure that the city's nightlife "remains attractive and safe for all visitors, artists, entrepreneurs, and organizers."

In support of these measures, the municipality is allocating 2.2 million euros. Among the fifteen measures, the municipality will conduct a study in 2024 to identify locations that can be used for night culture on a permanent or temporary basis. This includes, for example, shelters, unused tunnels, and garages. The study will also determine which existing venues require additional support.

Another measure is a scheme aimed at fostering the talent of creative young people “who want to organize, create, and do business at night." A pilot fund for noise insulation will also be launched next year to mitigate or reduce disturbance in residential areas. Furthermore, the municipality will continue to provide financial support to the N8BM Foundation, a representative and point of contact for the nightlife scene.