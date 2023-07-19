The police arrested a man suspected of strangling a woman and shooting at a bystander who tried to help her at the Bullewijk metro station in Amsterdam last month. The investigation also revealed suspicions of firearms trafficking, for which the police arrested a second suspect.

The incident happened on June 24. A man and a woman were arguing at the metro station. The argument got out of hand, and the man started strangling the woman. When the woman seemed to lose consciousness, a bystander intervened. The man shot at him. The bystander broke his knee while diving away from the bullet.

The suspect ran off, and the woman left the station.

The police launched an investigation and quickly determined that the suspect and woman knew each other. Video images showed the woman checking out with her public transport card, which helped the police identify her. They found the suspect also at the woman's home.

The police used various investigation methods, including telephone taps, to obtain more information about the suspect. During this investigation, they discovered that the man may be involved in firearm trafficking. The person he had contact with about this is the second arrested suspect.

Both arrests happened on a public road. The police found a firearm on one of the suspects. Investigators also raided three locations, seizing cash, ammunition, and other evidence.

“The case is still under investigation,” the police said. “The suspects are in custody and will be arraigned on Thursday.”