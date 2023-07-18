The FIOD arrested a 41-year-old man from Etten-Leur last week on suspicion of circumventing sanctions against Russia. According to the Tax Authority’s investigative department, the man continued to export computer chips to Russia despite sanctions banning this.

The FIOD launched an investigation into the Etten-Leur man and his company in Moerdijk based on information from Customs. The man’s company exports computer parts, mainly to Russia. In February last year, the European Union implemented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, banning the sale of computer chips and other things to the country.

According to the FIOD, the man’s exports to Russia did decrease dramatically after the sanctions took effect. “But exports to alternative countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates increased sharply,” the FIOD said. “The investigation team suspects that the suspect exported goods through alternative countries, which then ended up in Russia.”

The FIOD arrested the man on July 11, and the magistrate remanded him into custody for 14 days on Friday. The investigators seized physical and digital administration and warehouse stock from the man’s home and company.