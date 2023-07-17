Three people got hurt in separate stabbing incidents in Groningen and Gees on Sunday evening and night. Two of the victims, including an underage boy in Groningen, sustained severe injuries, the police said.

The police responded to a reported stabbing near Zaagmuldersweg in Groningen at 5:45 p.m. and found the seriously injured boy. Emergency services rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Officers arrested two suspects, an underage boy from Ten Boer and an 18-year-old from Groningen.

The police are investigating what happened, a spokesperson told NU.nl. He couldn’t say anything about the age of the involved minors, only that they are “older teenagers.”

Later on Sunday, a 22-year-old from Assen reported to the University Medical Center in Groningen with stab wounds. According to the police, the man got stabbed on the Turfsingel in Groningen at around 10:30 p.m. and went to the hospital under his own power. The hospital staff called the police. So far, no arrests have been made.

And a man got seriously hurt in a stabbing incident on De Kamp in Gees, Drenthe, at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, the police said. First responders stabilized the victim before rushing him to a hospital. The police arrested a suspect near the crime scene. The suspect is in custody for investigation, the police said.