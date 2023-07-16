PSV was dealt a blow on Sunday as it was reported that Xavi Simons will leave the club to rejoin his former club Paris Saint Germain. Simons had a release clause in his contract for just six million euros which will be the fee paid by PSG. The midfielder left PSV’s training camp in Austria to complete a medical for the French champions.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Simons will be loaned out to another club next season if Kylian Mbappe and Neymar stay at the French champions. If one of them leaves, Simons will play for PSG next season.

Simons left PSG last summer to join the Eindhoven club signing a contract until 2027. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in the Eredivisie, making him the joint top scorer of the league, sharing the title with Anastasios Douvikas of FC Utrecht.

The new PSV manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Earnest Stewart tried to convince Simons to stay. “I made it clear to him that I want him in the squad,” Bosz said earlier. “I know he is happy here, and he enjoyed the conversation. Xavi will have to make the decision himself eventually.”

PSV won the KNVB Beker and finished second last season. Simons is joining a PSG side that has won eight out of the previous ten Ligue 1 titles. FC Barcelona legend Luis Enrique is the newly appointed manager at the French club.