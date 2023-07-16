On Saturday night, a wild car chase occurred between the police and four suspects in Rotterdam. In pursuit of the suspects, officers fired several warning shots. This happened after a report of an armed robbery in Doctor Kuyperlaan in Schiedam. One person was slightly wounded. The four were arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Around midnight, a person was robbed on the street by the four suspects, who also used a firearm. After the robbery, the suspects fled in a car. Based on the description and characteristics of the vehicle, the car was spotted a few hours later on the Slinge in Rotterdam-Zuid by agents of the Team Parate Unit and then chased by the police. Near the Groene Hilledijk, the car came to a stop. When the suspects tried to flee again, the police fired a warning shot. However, the four managed to escape in their car. In the process, they also damaged a police vehicle.

Near Langenhorst, several warning shots were fired again when three of the four suspects tried to flee on foot. The suspects are men aged 33, 43, and 46 from Rotterdam and a 42-year-old man of unknown residence. After their arrest, the police confiscated the firearm.