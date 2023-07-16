Some 530 Americans have filed damage claims against Philips over health complaints caused by defects in the health technology company's sleep apnea devices. About 400 cases were still involved when the company presented its quarterly results in April, a spokesperson confirmed, reported the Eindhovens Dagblad.

"The whole thing is still at a very early stage. Personal injuries have yet to be proven for each individual case," the spokesperson said. "We have already proven through the test results of an independent laboratory that the foam in the sleep apnea devices does not cause injuries, we have published that as well," according to the spokesperson.

The problems with the sleep apnea devices that have plagued Philips for years revolve around the insulating foam in the devices. This could crumble or release chemicals after coming into contact with certain cleaning agents, leading to possible health problems. The problems forced Philips to recall and replace millions of sleep apnea and respiratory devices worldwide.

In addition to personal damage claims, a number of class-action lawsuits are also pending. The company has set aside hundreds of millions for these.