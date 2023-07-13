Eleven legionella infections in the Netherlands since July last year have been linked to two types of Ferroli boilers. Two people died of the infection, the public health institute RIVM and Ferroli reported on Thursday. The manufacturer and the NVWA urged people with these boilers to urgently get them cleaned.

The boilers involved are of the BlueSense and BlueHelix types produced after 1 January 2022. These boilers have serial numbers starting with 22 or 23, referring to the year they were made. The serial number can be found on a white sticker on the bottom of the boiler.

The RIVM investigated eleven cases of legionella infections since July 2022, including two fatalities, and concluded that the two types of Ferroli boilers were the “most likely cause.” The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) urged people with these boilers to urgently have them cleaned.

The RIVM set up a guideline for installers on how to clean the boilers to kill legionella bacteria. And Ferroli informed its installers about the measures they need to take.

Until the boiler is cleaned, users can take some measures to reduce the risk of contamination. These include setting the tap water temperature to at least 60 degrees, showering without the shower head, and not turning on the bubble bath’s bubbles. That should prevent nebulization - people can get sick from inhaling legionella bacteria. Drinking water containing the bacteria will not make you sick.