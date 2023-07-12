Health- and travel insurers increasingly see Netherlands residents face high healthcare costs abroad because they weren’t adequately insured. They, therefore, urge people to carefully check whether their insurance covers medical expenses before they travel, AD reports.

The basic health insurance package reimburses people up to the Dutch rate. But healthcare costs are much higher in many countries. In the United States, for example, patients pay five times more per treatment. In countries like Turkey, Spain, or Austria, rates in private clinics are much higher. So Dutch people who need medical care while vacationing abroad often get confronted with invoices up to tens of thousands of euros, Monique Buunk of health insurer CZ said to the newspaper.

To receive full reimbursement for healthcare abroad, you need additional health insurance or travel insurance that covers medical costs. But insurers notice that many people don’t take out these insurances before they travel. Some mistakenly think that their health insurance will cover the costs. Others don’t realize that treatment for an injury during an activity like paragliding - considered a dangerous sport - requires separate insurance.

It also happens that people deliberately decide against the extra insurance. “People often think that healthcare in countries like Spain or Turkey is not that expensive. That is incorrect,” said Christine Rompa of health insurer Zilveren Kruis.

The insurers warn that getting sick or hurt also happens while you’re on holiday, and treatment can be very expensive. “Some people have to sell their house or take out a second mortgage. And even that is sometimes not enough to pay all the costs,” Marc Putman of the ANWB told AD. So check that you’re covered before you travel, they urge.