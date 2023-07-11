The Euromast in Rotterdam now has a glass-floored elevator. The new experience opened to the public this weekend. “It is an unforgettable experience that makes you feel like you’re floating above the city for the moment,” Euromast Rotterdam said.

The elevator, called Euroscope, takes you to a “dizzying” height of 185 meters. Looking down, it seems like there’s nothing under your feet, and you’re dangling over Rotterdam. “You will be mesmerized by the breathtaking views that unfold beneath you,” Euromast promises.

For those who find the experience a bit too scary, the Euroscope has a handy button that makes the glass under you opaque.

The first people to experience the glass-floored Euroscope all seemed impressed by the experience, though some told Rijnmond that they had to press the button. “I found it a bit scary, but very nice to see,” one woman told the broadcaster.

“It was very nice,” her granddaughter added. “Grandma had to push the button, though.”