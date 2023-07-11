The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) seized around 8,000 illegal dieting pills, often sold under the name Iomax, from various sellers during an action week targeting the trade in these pills. “Tests show that the capsules found contain the hard drug amphetamine,” the NVWA said, pointing out that these pills are illegal in the Netherlands and can have very serious side effects.

NVWA inspectors searched three homes and two business premises in various places in the Netherlands. The authorities arrested two suspects and checked the homes of three other suspects, finding 1,500 capsules and raw materials to make another 1,500 pills at one house.

In Rotterdam, the authorities arrested two suspects for selling illegal diet pills. Detectives searched a business premises, two homes, a garage box, and three cars. They seized over 1,800 Iomax pills, an amount of steroids, and over 20,000 euros in cash. One of the suspects arrested was also detained last year on suspicion of trafficking in illegal dieting pills, the NVWA said.

A man in the Haarlem region is suspected of the large-scale trade of illegal diet pills. The NVWA found around 4,500 pills at his business premises and 27 postal packages with diet pills ready for shipment. Investigators also seized 20,000 euros of cash in his home.

The NVWA urged Netherlands residents not to buy or use dieting pills like Iomax. The pills the NVWA seized contained amphetamine. “Side effects such as palpitations, chest pain, nausea, headache, and agitated behavior can occur after just one tablet. Several users have had a brain hemorrhage after using Iomax or pills with the same ingredients.”

“Stop taking these pills immediately and go to the doctor in case of physical complaints,” the NVWA said. The agency also asked users to report where they bought their pills. “This allows the NVWA to take targeted action and protect consumers.”