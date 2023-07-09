The Wildeburg festival has been canceled on the last day of the festival because of the expected storm, just like the Awakenings and Bospop festival. This was decided in consultation with the emergency services, the organization reports. Campers at the festival in Kraggenburg, near Emmeloord in the north of Flevoland, are asked to leave the area. Visitors with a Sunday ticket can no longer enter the site.

The festival did not take the decision lightly. "Our main priority is your safety, and with the current weather forecast, this can not be guaranteed," according to a statement on the festival's website.

In addition to major festivals, many smaller events in the east of the country are also taking measures against the storm predicted by the national weather institute KNMI. For instance, the performances of Susan & Freek on Sunday afternoon at the open-air stage in Nijmegen were canceled, as well as the second day of Het Grote Kinderfeest in Arnhem. Het Grote Kinderfeest is organized by the Muslim community in Arnhem. About 10,000 visitors were expected.

Furthermore, in Hummelo in the Achterhoek region, the Vive la France festival ends at 3 p.m. Two concerts of the brass band Bereden Wapens van de Koninklijke Landmacht in De Hoge Veluwe National Park are also canceled. In addition, the open-air theater festival Deventer op Stelten, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Deventer every year, will end its program on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., Code Yellow will be in effect in Flevoland. KNMI expects some thunderstorms, possibly with hail and squalls. There may also be a lot of precipitation in a short time. In some other provinces, such as Noord-Brabant and Limburg, Code Orange applies on Sunday afternoon.