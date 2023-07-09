It is still unclear what the Cabinet's fall means for several important issues, including nitrogen policy. That was not supposed to be finalized until this fall, along with the Cabinet's plans for sustainable agriculture to replace the Agricultural Agreement. The Agriculture Ministry says it is doing "as much as possible," but a delay is "inevitable," outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned on Friday night.

The ministry stressed that measures that were already underway could largely be implemented. "It is and remains important to take steps in the areas of nature restoration and nitrogen control," a spokeswoman said. While the ministry will continue the policy if possible, she said, this depends on "what scope the Tweede Kamer gives us."

The Tweede Kamer will soon decide which issues the Cabinet can push and which issues will be "put on hold." Once the new Cabinet is in place it can start working on these issues.

Rutte called nitrogen policy and the future of farmers and nature as examples of "the necessary urgent issues that also require decisions." "It is regrettable that this postponement is now unavoidable," the outgoing prime minister added.