Code Orange applies on Sunday also in Drenthe and Groningen, the national weather institute KNMI reports. Previously, the KNMI already issued Code Orange for Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg because of heavy thunderstorms. In addition, there is a risk of hail and severe squalls.

In Drenthe and Groningen, code orange applies from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, Code Yellow will apply in those provinces until 8 p.m. In the western half of the country, only Code Yellow is in effect.

The KNMI warns of danger and damage, such as large hailstones or falling trees. A lot of precipitation may also fall in a short time, causing flooding in some places.

Several festivals, such as the Awakenings and the Bospop festival, were canceled on Sunday due to the expected storms.