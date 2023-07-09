Code Orange warning issued for storms in Drenthe and Groningen
Code Orange applies on Sunday also in Drenthe and Groningen, the national weather institute KNMI reports. Previously, the KNMI already issued Code Orange for Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg because of heavy thunderstorms. In addition, there is a risk of hail and severe squalls.
In Drenthe and Groningen, code orange applies from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, Code Yellow will apply in those provinces until 8 p.m. In the western half of the country, only Code Yellow is in effect.
The KNMI warns of danger and damage, such as large hailstones or falling trees. A lot of precipitation may also fall in a short time, causing flooding in some places.
Several festivals, such as the Awakenings and the Bospop festival, were canceled on Sunday due to the expected storms.
Reporting by ANP