The two hand grenades found on Saturday morning in Christiaan de Wetstraat in Amsterdam-Oost have been seized and will be detonated elsewhere, the police said. The area was previously cordoned off because of the find.

Update Christiaan de Wetstraat: Op dit moment zijn medewerkers van de Explosieven en Ontruimingsdienst Defensie (EOD), Forensische Opsporing (FO) en Teamleider Explosieven en Verkenning (TEV) ter plaatse. Ze gaan onderzoek doen naar de aangetroffen explosieven. Nader info volgt. — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) July 8, 2023

A resident of the street found the hand grenades, which were located near several houses. On Saturday morning, among others, the Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service as well as the Forensic Investigation team (FO) were on site to investigate the find. As a result, several residents had to stay in their homes for a few hours, the police reported.

According to AT5, residents were not allowed to leave their homes and had to keep windows and doors closed. A witness told the local tv station that the two hand grenades were in a planter and were allegedly moved by a resident, but the police cannot confirm this.

The Amsterdam police said that no one was injured and that "quick and appropriate action prevented worse." Witnesses were asked to contact the police.