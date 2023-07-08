The Dutch can expect a hot Saturday with tropical weather conditions. According to the national weather institute KNMI, Saturday will be a tropical day with temperatures between 30 and 34 degrees. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the east in the north and from different directions in the south.

In the evening, however, local thunderstorms may occur in the south and center of the Netherlands. Nevertheless, it will remain dry and warm in most places until Saturday evening.

Furthermore, the KNMI warns of severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The weather institute will therefore issue a code yellow nationwide between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Showers will move in from the southwest in the early afternoon. There may also be hail and heavy wind gusts between 75 and 100 kilometers per hour are possible. In addition, a lot of rain may fall in a short time, causing localized flooding. "Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected," the KNMI said.

The showers will move northeast across the country. By Sunday evening, the showers will be gone, the national weather institute predicts.