An explosion at an apartment complex in Opaalstraat in Leiden injured one person on Saturday afternoon. The injured person is being treated in an ambulance, reports a spokesman for the security region Hollands Midden. Several houses were evacuated and the street was closed off.

Leiden-Opaalstraat: een explosie in een appartementencomplex. We zijn aanwezig om de situatie veilig te maken. Er is geen brand uitgebroken. Blijf uit de omgeving en volg aanwijzingen op van hulpdiensten op. https://t.co/8bEXV1Fabq — Hollands Midden (@BRW_HM) July 8, 2023

According to reports, no fire has broken out. Earlier, the security region had asked people to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of the emergency services. However, it is not yet known how extensive the damage is and when residents will be able to return to their homes.

On Friday night, there was another explosion in Leiden, near the front door of a house on Meerhof, located in the Bos and Gasthuis district.