Several people have ended up in one of the three Dutch Burn Centers (Groningen, Beverwijk, and Rotterdam) during this year's summer days as a result of a barbecue accident, according to the Dutch Burns Foundation (Nederlandse Brandwonden Stichting).

"Some people are still using flammable liquids to light the barbecue. This always releases a gas cloud. When a single spark gets involved, it creates a life-threatening flare," said Kiran Baran, a burn specialist at the Red Cross Hospital in Beverwijk.

"So far, we have treated eleven adults with severe burns in our center. In addition, there have been three children. Many of these patients have burns from using flammable liquids while barbecuing. Often, it is family members or friends of the person who used the flammable liquid who are injured," the doctor explained. Lighting cubes are safer.

At the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam, several patients with severe burns have also been admitted. "We only see the tip of the iceberg. We do not have a view of the patients who are admitted to hospitals without a burn center," said Ymke Lucas, a burn specialist at the Burn Center in Rotterdam.

Merit van Eck, a burn specialist at the Martini Hospital in Groningen, urges people to keep not only children but also pets away from the barbecue.

Hot metal slides or accidents with gas on boats also cause a few burns.