The A50 near Apeldoorn is partially closed due to a police investigation, as one person was found dead on the highway, the Gelderland police reported. The police suspect that it was an accident.

Traffic can get back on the A50 via a detour on the Oost-Veluweweg. The circumstances and the identity of the victim are not yet known. According to the police, the Forensic Traffic Investigation Unit, among others, will investigate the case.

De A50 bij Apeldoorn is deels afgesloten voor politieonderzoek. Een persoon is op de snelweg overleden aangetroffen. Vermoedelijk gaat het om een aanrijding. O.a. FO verkeer gaat onderzoek doen. Info over de toedracht en de identiteit is niet bekend; evt. updates volgen hier ^JS — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) July 7, 2023

In another incident, a 50-year-old man from Groningen was injured in a stabbing at the Groningen train station on Friday night. He was treated at the hospital. After the incident, the police arrested a 47-year-old man as a suspect. According to the police, the male suspect from Groningen is still in custody.

The stabbing was reported to the police around 12:45 a.m. According to the police, a quarrel between the two men had occurred, during which the 47-year-old man allegedly stabbed the 50-year-old man from Groningen with an object.