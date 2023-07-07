After the Netherlands experienced one of the worst summer storms ever to hit the country, residents and tourists will experience what could be the hottest day of the year on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to range from 30 degrees Celsius in the northeast, to 35 degrees in Limburg. Although it may be a few degrees cooler at the coast, Dutch meteorological service KNMI predicted a the high to be 32-33 degrees in the central and eastern regions, which could set a new record.

Official weather records for the Netherlands are measured in De Bilt, Utrecht. The city is considered to be the meteorological average for the country, and is home to the KNMI.

The current record high in De Bilt on July 8 was set in 1959 at 31.6 degrees. The long-term average is 22.5 degrees on that date, according to the KNMI.

This Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day bringing the temperature up from an overnight low of 15 degrees. Saturday morning will be sunny and dry with a moderate easterly wind, though people along the coast will feel the breeze coming in from the sea. It should be rather humid out as well, making it feel rather stuffy, added weather service Weeronline. The coastal breeze should bring the temperature down a bit along the shore.

Clear skies should remain at night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms along the southern border. The chance of lighting and thunder will increase on Sunday, particularly in the east and southeast, the KNMI said. The meteorological office could potentially issue a Code Yellow storm warning, as well.

The high temperature will remain above average on Sunday, ranging from about 27 to 31 degrees during the day, with overnight lows around 17 degrees. The high temperature will taper off a bit in the following days. Weeronline cautioned that uncertainty could remain, particularly with when and where the thunderstorms will hit, and if they will bring hail.

A high chance of thunderstorms and showers will return on Tuesday, with also a decent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. By that time, the maximum temperature should fall back closer to average at around 22 degrees.

From July 14 to 21, the KNMI predicted variable weather, likely holding in the low twenties.