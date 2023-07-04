A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach near Nieuw-Haamstede in the province of Zeeland. The animal measures approximately eight to ten meters in length and has likely been dead for some time, according to Foundation SOS Dolfijn.

The whale was beached on Monday afternoon. SOS Dolfijn stated that a report of a dead whale floating approximately 8 miles off the Dutch coast had already been received on Sunday morning. Due to the strong northwest wind, the animal has now washed ashore.

Humpback whales in the North Sea are still a relatively new phenomenon. According to Guido Keijl, a biologist at the research institute Naturalis, it is quite exceptional that more and more humpback whales have been washed ashore in recent years in the Netherlands. "Before 2003, there had never been a stranding of a humpback whale," he told Omroep Zeeland. According to the biologist, there have been about nine strandings in the last ten years.

The whale is currently in a state of decomposition. In collaboration with Naturalis, a research team from the University of Utrecht's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine conducted an examination of the humpback whale on Tuesday morning. Following the completion of this investigation, the creature will be removed. The investigation will largely involve sampling, given the deteriorated condition of the animal.

The foundation highlighted the importance of such research. Not only does it involve a study of the animal's dietary habits, but it also investigates the cause of death.