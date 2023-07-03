Dutch singer Naaz has been confirmed as the opening act for American artist Lana Del Rey. The sold-out surprise show, which was announced just a week ago, will take place in the Ziggo Dome this Tuesday night. Naaz's role as a support act became a reality following a bold suggestion she made via WhatsApp.

Inspired by one of her Twitter followers, she decided to send a message to Danny Damman, the director of Ziggo Dome. She shared the contents of this message with her Twitter audience.

"Dear Danny! I see that Lana Del Rey is visiting your palace, in case you're thinking... our dream that I could one day perform at the Ziggo. I consider myself the perfect artist in the Netherlands to open for Lana Del Rey... I know this is an inappropriate message, but I think it's more than logical that I do it anyway."

She stated that she took the initiative simply to give it a shot. “To show character is to go out on a limb when no one would respond,” she wrote. She was asked to send recordings of her performances to Del Rey’s team.

She received confirmation on Monday that she would be the supporting act for Lana Del Rey's Tuesday concert. In response, she shared a screenshot of the message she received. She then wrote this was the result of assertiveness and brutality paired with “being a very passionate human being” and not taking life too seriously, but “taking your art seriously.” She also expressed her profound gratitude for what Lana Del Rey represents in the music world.

Naaz's music career began when she took part in Holland’s Got Talent at the age of sixteen in 2014. Her single "Words," released two years later, truly catapulted her to fame. She then released two EPs and toured Europe as a solo artist and as an opening act for the American singer Melanie Martinez.

Despite her success, she took a break from music in early 2020, resulting in a prolonged period of silence of two years. At the beginning of 2023, she marked her return to the music scene with the release of her debut album, “Never Have I Ever.”

This concert marks the first time in ten years that Lana Del Rey, known for her hits like “Video Games,” “Born To Die,” and “Summertime Sadness,” will be performing in the Netherlands. Her last performance was at a sold-out event at Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam in 2013.

News of the American artist's show at the Ziggo Dome was released last Tuesday. Tickets for the show sold out within ten minutes of going on sale on Friday morning, Nu.nl reported on Friday.