The Dutch are generally in favor of a decisive climate policy, even if the interventions are painful. But in return, there must be clarity. Chairman of the National Climate Platform (NKP), Kees Vendrik, writes in his first 'signal report' and a letter to Climate Minister Rob Jetten that the Cabinet would do well to set a clear and firm course.

"Just tell me which way we're going" is a signal Vendrik has heard often lately. A "timely and sharp policy" and clarity on the issue are necessary to give perspective to projects already underway, he said. "It is better to have a clear course, which inevitably also involves pain, than to delay measures that are inevitable in the future anyway," Vendrik concludes.

A study commissioned by the NKP shows that a majority is concerned about the consequences of climate change. There is, therefore, support for "firm" policies to reduce CO2 emissions, but people do ask for "government support in making them more sustainable." Vendrik sees three main signals: according to the climate platform, social initiatives are insufficiently supported and valued, while they can contribute. Not everyone can participate, the chairman concluded secondly: tenants and sports clubs, for example, are lagging behind when it comes to sustainability, even though the will is there.

Finally, entrepreneurs also want clarity. Coherence in climate policy is "necessary" to make timely investments in environmental protection, for example. The focus in sustainability, for example, is on the major polluters. On the one hand, that's understandable, says Vendrik: That's where the most CO2 can be saved and at a relatively low cost. But on the other hand, the scope for small businesses is not only important for achieving climate targets but also for gaining support from policymakers.

The NKP is the successor to the Climate Agreement Progress Consultation Platform, which was chaired by VVD member Ed Nijpels. The platform advises the Cabinet on climate policy.