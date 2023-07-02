The State Supervision of Mines (SodM) advises the government to close the Groningen gas field completely as early as this fall, instead of by October 1, 2024. The enormous delay in reinforcement work and compensation for earthquake damage are causing damage to the health of residents in the quake area. State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining) should therefore remove the uncertainty, according to the authority.

The cabinet announced last week that gas extraction from Groningen will stop this autumn. But the gas field will not be closed until the autumn of 2024: in the event of a severe winter and problems with gas storage, gas extraction can still be brought to the 'pilot flame level' next year. SodM confirms that Vijlbrief received the advice before this decision was taken. But the State Secretary "has to weigh different interests against each other", according to a spokeswoman.

Because of the uncertain international situation, due to the war in Ukraine, the start of the pilot phase has been put on hold, Vijlbrief previously said. This could only happen in "certain, very exceptional situations," he said.

In addition, the supervising regulator pointed out in its statement that the long wait for reinforcement and repair of damage caused by gas production in Groningen has negative consequences for the health of part of the residents. As shown by research, "Some of the residents develop stress-related health conditions that can cause people to die prematurely,” the SodM said.