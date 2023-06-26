Princess Alexia celebrates her 18th birthday on Monday. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s middle daughter will be home to celebrate her birthday with her sisters and the rest of her family, Queen Maxima said on Thursday.

Alexia recently finished her studies at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales. She wrote her final exams in May and expected her results in July, ANP reported. She followed in her father’s footsteps, who also went to Wales to finish his secondary education. It is not yet clear what Alexia will do after the summer.

Her birthday celebrations on Monday will be relatively small, Maxima said at the end of their State visit to Belgium on Thursday. “It is a Monday, so a bit unfortunate, but we will do something this weekend,” the Queen said.

The government information service RVD released three new photos of Alexia to mark the occasion of her 18th birthday. They were all taken at the Huis ten Bosch palace in May.