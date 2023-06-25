The 19th edition of Veterans Day attracted 90,000 visitors to The Hague on Saturday. the National Committee Veterans Day reported. That's 10,000 more than last year, according to the organization.

🔶De 4.000 militairen en veteranen werden feestelijk onthaald door Eric Corton op een speciale Baileybrug 🔶



Het parcours van het Nationale Defilé eindigt weer op het Malieveld, daar waar de militairen en veteranen werden onthaald. pic.twitter.com/d0R0BXve1W — Veteranendag (@NLVeteranendag) June 24, 2023

The day commemorated the more than 100,000 Dutch veterans who have worked for peace since World War II. Organizers said it was a "successful" day. "The weather was beautiful. The atmosphere on the Malieveld was good," a spokesperson said. The heat did not cause any problems, as water and hats were distributed, the organization stated.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander held the parade on the Kneuterdijk in The Hague and all kinds of armed forces marched along. The march ended around 2:45 p.m. on the Malieveld. There, the veterans received a musical welcome.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, and Commander of the Armed Forces Onno Eichelsheim were also present. Before the parade, 18 historic and modern aircraft of the Royal Air Force flew in formation over the city, a so-called flyby.

Rutte said in his Veterans Day speech that "For a long time it seemed unthinkable that we would experience a war on our continent. In fact, we felt so secure as a society that we thought maybe we could cut down on Defense. We were wrong. Since the end of World War II, peace in Europe has never been under more pressure than now," the prime minister continued. "And never before has the importance of a well-equipped armed forces become so clear, " he said.

The prime minister pointed out that Dutch military personnel make an important contribution to peace, freedom and security in numerous countries. "For example, by training and educating Ukrainian colleagues. In this way they are helping to make a difference in this horrible war that should have only one outcome: That Ukraine wins. That your Ukrainian colleagues will succeed."

According to Rutte, veterans know what that means. "You know what commitment this requires of people. And you also know that without that commitment it won't happen. I know that soldiers will always do what it takes. Thank you for that," he said