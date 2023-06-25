The Police discovered a suspected drug lab in the Titaniumweg in Alphen aan den Rijn, Zuid-Holland, on Saturday evening. According to Leidsch Dagblad two men, aged 36 and 48, have been arrested. However, their role in the drug lab is not yet known. An extensive police investigation took place at the site on Saturday night.



Furthermore, an 84-year-old scooter driver died in a collision with a car in Zwartewaal, Zuid-Holland, in which he was seriously injured. The driver of the crashed car, an 85-year-old woman from nearby Heenvliet, was arrested but has since been released.

The man from Spijkenissewas got hit with his scooter on Saturday around noon. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. There, he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.