Residents of IJburg in Amsterdam have expressed concerns about increasing safety issues on the Nesciobrug due to scooter riders on the narrow bridge connecting IJburg with Diemen and the Amsterdam Science Park. Despite the bridge being prohibited to the bromfiets, scooters with a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour, the rule is often disregarded, resulting in dangerous situations and accidents.

The Nesciobrug, a 780-meter-long bicycle and pedestrian bridge, is an important connection for IJburg residents. The bridge has a descent of over 250 meters, which can lead to high speeds. It is the primary route for cyclists and scooters connecting the capital and Diemen with IJburg, with a growing number of e-bikes and scooters using it, according to the cycling association Fietsersbond Amsterdam. "With the development of the new islands (Centrumeiland and Strandeiland), the number of users will only increase," a spokesperson told NL Times.

Nadam Schmidt, an IJburg resident who regularly crosses the bridge, initiated a petition urging the local authorities to install a license plate camera to penalize reckless scooter riders. Schmidt emphasizes that the bridge's narrow width, combined with the high traffic volume, poses a significant risk of accidents. This situation becomes even more perilous, particularly on rainy days or during winter. “This is super dangerous for everyone.”

This has been a problem for several years, but with the recent surge of e-bikes, fat bikes and scooters and the growing population in the area, the situation is becoming more dangerous. Cycling union Fietsersbond already wrote in 2019 that the traffic on the Nesciobrug was suboptimal, and almost certain to become more dangerous.

Schmidt emphasized that he understands that these scooter users might prefer the Nesciobrug. “They don’t do it on purpose,” he said. “The detour is just too big.” Another problem he pointed out is that the Amsterdamsebrug is unsafe for scooters due to heavy car traffic. "Many scooter riders say, 'I prioritize my own life,' but by doing so, they make the lives of other people unsafe."

District Council Member Rick Vermin for Amsterdam-Oost is aware of the situation and previously requested that the municipality consider installing cameras two years ago. "Unfortunately, to date, this has not been successful due to the limited availability of cameras in the city," he told NL Times. He recently requested the urgent installation of a temporary camera.

According to Vermin, the petition initiated by residents shows the importance of making the bridge safer. "I have good hope that this will succeed now," he said. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 1,545 signatures. The petitioners will continue to gather signatures until mid-September.

Fietsersbond Amsterdam is uncertain whether installing a camera on the bridge is the best approach for enforcing a ban on the bromfiets, which use yellow license plates. Blue-plated scooters are restricted to a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour, but can be modified to go faster in violation of traffic rules. The association mentions that "blue license plates and e-bikes go almost as fast as yellow license plates. If the bromfiets were to be banned from crossing the bridge, it would have a relatively minor impact on congestion and safety, as we are not dealing with large numbers."

Therefore, Fietsersbond calls for improved speed control on-site. However, they are aware that this is easier said than done. "Enforcement poses a challenge due to limited police capacity, but also because of the absence of license plates on e-bikes."

Fietsersbond advocates for better enforcement of speed limits in general, particularly concerning e-bikes and scooters in the city.

For Schmidt, there is a more straightforward solution. "Just use your bike."