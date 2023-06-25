The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Dutch citizens to leave Russia now and not to travel to the country. Given the developments, the tightened security measures in Russia, and the high degree of unpredictability," the ministry said.

Zojuist met ministers @WBHoekstra, @DefensieMin Kajsa Ollongren, @HankeBruinsSlot en de inlichtingen- en veiligheidsdiensten bijeengekomen om de ontwikkelingen in Rusland te bespreken. We blijven de situatie nauwgezet monitoren. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 24, 2023

Code red now applies to the entire country after the Wagner Group mercenary army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled against the Russian army leadership. Prigozhin has since said that his fighters are returning to their bases "to avoid bloodshed."

De actuele ontwikkelingen in Rusland zijn zeer onvoorspelbaar en veiligheidsmaatregelen zijn aangescherpt. Daarom is het reisadvies voor het hele land aangepast naar ‘rood’ (niet reizen). Het dringende advies is om het land waar mogelijk te verlaten. https://t.co/WEqeUT1TCo — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) June 24, 2023

"At the moment you can still leave the country in different ways, by plane or by land, but that could change soon," the ministry said, warning that it could not help Dutch citizens leave the country. "If you stay in Russia, it is your own responsibility."

In addition, the foreign ministry advises people to stock up on food, water, and cash and to follow the news. Those who go out on the streets are advised to exercise caution, carry identification documents at all times and follow the instructions of Russian authorities. Unrest in major cities should also be taken into account, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed the uprising of Wagner's mercenary army with several ministers on Saturday afternoon. He spoke with ministers Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs), Kajsa Ollongren (Defence), and Hanke Bruins Slot (Internal Affairs) about developments in Russia. Intelligence agencies were also present at the meeting.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Rutte said on Twitter. Earlier on Saturday, Ollongren also announced that her ministry is "closely" following the situation. She added that it is still too early to make any conclusions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary army, has rebelled against the Russian army leadership. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country on Saturday morning, calling the revolt "treason".