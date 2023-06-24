The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs adjusted the travel advice for Russia on Saturday. "Given recent developments in Russia, there is a risk of further unrest throughout the country," the ministry said.

The travel advice for most of Russia is orange and partially red, warning people to only travel to Russia if absolutely necessary. “For those still in Russia, we repeat our appeal: consider whether your stay in Russia is still necessary or whether you decide to leave the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Reisadvies #Rusland: Ben je in Rusland? Bedenk of blijven noodzakelijk is en reis nooit naar ‘rood’ gebied. Vermijd overheids- en militaire gebouwen in steden. Wees alert en zorg voor voedsel, water & geld om zo nodig een tijd in huis te kunnen blijven. https://t.co/XRL8duMhab — 24/7 BZ (@247BZ) June 24, 2023

Code red applies to regions bordering Ukraine. "Do not travel there regardless of your situation," the ministry warns.

The ministry also said that it may not be possible to help people leave Russia in the short term. "At the moment, you can still leave the country in various ways, by plane or by land, but that may change soon. The Dutch government cannot help you leave Russia."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary army, has rebelled against the Russian army leadership. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country on Saturday morning, calling the revolt "treason".