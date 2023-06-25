On Sunday, red heels will be laid down on Dam Square in Amsterdam to draw attention to the Dutch victims of femicide, the murder of women. A total of 43 pairs of red painted heels will be placed on the Amsterdam square to symbolize the murdered women."The latest figures show that in recent years an average of 43 women per year have been murdered in the Netherlands, mostly by their male (ex-)partners," the organization said.



The demonstration will be kicked off by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who will also give a speech. Other speakers include Olcay Gulsen and Marije Cornelissen, both UN ambassadors against domestic violence, and MEP Catharina Rinzema (VVD). In addition, writer Stella Bergsma will recite a poem.



Columnist Yesim Candan is organizing the demonstration for the third year in a row. She was inspired by the artwork of Turkish artist Vahit Tuna, who put 440 pairs of heels on the wall of a building in Istanbul. This number corresponds to the number of women killed by their partners in Turkey in 2018. Women are invited to bring their own heels to Dam Square, where they will be painted red by artist Mick Johan.



Candan, together with MEP Rinzema, wants the demonstration to take place in Brussels next year. With the demonstration, they hope to "inspire and motivate EU member states to take action against femicide."