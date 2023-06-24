Among the actions of climate activists against Tata Steel in Velsen on Saturday was the Extinction Rebellion (XR). XR activists chained themselves to a railroad line directly in front of the company's premises. As a result, the company's steel transports have been canceled, the action group reports.

Met 400 actievoerders demonstreren we vlakbij de antieke kooksfabriek 2 van #TataSteel. De kolen transportband (niet overkapt terwijl verplicht..) is geblokkeerd. Die ziekmakende fabriek moet direct worden gesloten. Extreem ongezonde lucht hier, vol met kolenstof. #TataSteelt pic.twitter.com/RomURIZ8vM — Willem Wiskerke (@WillemWiskerke) June 24, 2023

Actie bij Tata Steel! Op 6 rhibs protesteren @GreenpeaceNL actievoerders. Wij willen dat de meest ziekmakende delen – de cokesfabrieken – van @TataSteelNL sluiten. 🌈✊ pic.twitter.com/6yuoJvrCUh — Maarten de Zeeuw (@maarten_dezeeuw) June 24, 2023

A spokesperson for Tata Steel said that trains were indeed not running due to the action. "So no steel transports to and from the plant can take place. This is forbidden, dangerous, and risky." The steel company wrote on Twitter that "It is irresponsible, prohibited and punishable by law for Greenpeace demonstrators to enter the company premises, while strict safety regulations apply to entering the premises. They can unintentionally cause accidents, disrupt normal operations and thus create significant risks to the health and safety of people and the environment."

Vandaag hebben Greenpeace-actievoerders tijdens een demonstratie tegen Tata Steel zonder toestemming het terrein van het bedrijf in IJmuiden betreden. Het is… pic.twitter.com/QN9OIKEx0p — Tata Steel Nederland (@TataSteelNL) June 24, 2023

Hundreds of activists entered the company's premises on Saturday. They hung banners on the fences of the site and shouted texts such as "We did it! We can celebrate now!" On the street, parallel to the site, people expressed their solidarity. They applauded and shouted things like "You are not alone!" They are supported by cyclists from Greenpeace and Scientist Rebellion. According to Greenpeace, the activists have climbed onto an outdated, empty silo.

The climate action group claims that Tata Steel is one of the largest and dirtiest steel companies in Europe and poses a threat to the health of Dutch residents. With the action, Greenpeace wants to draw attention to the fact that 150,000 people "live directly under Tata Steel's toxic clouds," it says on their website. According to the organization, this is said to have led to lung cancer being up to 50% more common in the area, and younger children being at higher risk of brain damage.