Another weather record has been broken. In De Bilt, there have already been 15 summer days this month with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees or more. According to Weeronline, there have never been so many warm days in June before.

Normally, there are five summer days in June. Earlier this month there was also a record-long period of summer days, while the first official summer day on June 9 was never as late as this year.

There were also more summer days in the southeast of the Netherlands. "Never before has it been so often summery warm in June at a Dutch weather station," Weeronline reports.

The number of days when it reached a maximum of 20 degrees also probably breaks another record of De Bilt. On June 30, the last day of the month, there were probably 28 warm days. "So given the forecast, 28 warm days is quite possible," the weather service says. Several weather stations in the southeast even recorded 30 warm days.