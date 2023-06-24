The police arrested a 48-year-old man for a stabbing on Friday night in Amsterdam's Vondelpark. According to the police, the victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back.

The stabbing occurred during a fight between several men who were in the park around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the police reported. The police arrested the man from Amsterdam later that evening on suspicion of stabbing the victim.

De politie heeft gisteravond een verdachte aangehouden naar aanleiding van het steekincident eerder die avond in het Vondelpark. Het gaat om een 48-jarige man uit Amsterdam: https://t.co/HPDcakKQfi pic.twitter.com/5ROQpRNpcz — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) June 24, 2023

On Friday evening, a 41-year-old man died in a shooting in The Hague. According to the police, no one has been arrested yet.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in Wenckebachstraat in the eastern district of Molenwijk, where the man from The Hague was shot in the street. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 41-year-old died on the spot.

According to the police, the man was driving his car when he was shot at close range, believed to be by two people on a motorcycle. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.The police are still investigating the case.