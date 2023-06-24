Almost one in three investors expects job losses due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), ING reports, according to a survey.

Just less than half of the respondents believe that systems such as ChatGPT and Bard will have an impact on certain jobs, but will not ultimately lead to job gains or losses. A quarter of the respondents do expect increased efficiency and speed at work. However, a quarter also anticipates negative consequences from rising unemployment.

Furthermore, Two-thirds of investors are not currently considering the opportunities and threats of AI for their investments. Bob Homan, head of ING's Investment Office, however, has a different opinion on the influence of AI on investments. "The stock markets see it differently. The value of AI-related stocks has risen tremendously since the launch of ChatGPT," he claims.

AI such as ChatGPT produces its texts as if they were written by a human. AI is trained by collecting information on the Internet and possibly also by processing questions that users ask.