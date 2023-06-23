Education representatives, party members, and fellow Ministers understand Dennis Wiersma’s resignation as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, calling it unavoidable after several allegations of abusive behavior against him. But many also see his departure as regrettable, NOS reports.

Wiersma’s departure is “a great loss for education,” Lobke Vlaming, director of the interest group Parents & Education, said on Twitter. She called Wiersma “the first Minister in decades who really managed to win the trust of the people in the classroom: students, teachers, and parents.” But Vlaming does understand Wiersma’s resignation, especially given Ministers’ exemplary function. “The situations have occurred, and that does not suit a Minister.”

The VO-Raad, the council for secondary schools, called Wiersma’s resignation “inevitable given the continuous stream of publications.” The PO-Raad, the council for primary schools, thanked him for “his commitment to basic education” and hopes that his successor will be appointed soon.

Members of Wiersma’s party, the VVD, mainly praised him. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was “very sorry” to see Wiersma step down. “I can only respect that decision. As a Cabinet, we have lost someone who put his heart and soul into education. I am grateful to him for that.”

Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal called Wiersma’s resignation “really awful,” and VVD party leader Sophie Hermans said she had “respect for his difficult decision.”

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture, and Science (D66) also regrets the resignation. “Thank you for everything you have given to education, dear colleague. I’m going to miss you,” he tweeted.