Due to severe resistance to the arrival of an Erotic Center from locals in Amsterdam-Noord and -Zuid, the city has decided to give the planned center more of a cultural focus. “So it will become more of an Erotic and Cultural Center,” Amsterdam said in a press statement on Thursday.

“We are tightening up the size and content of the Erotic Center because there are concerns in Zuid and Noord about nuisance, large numbers of visitors, and the effect on the neighborhood,” the city said. A recent poll found that about 80 percent of Amsterdammers are against the city’s plans for the Erotic Center. “There will be less catering and more cultural programming. That should lead to less and a different crowd.” The Erotic and Cultural Center will still offer workplaces for around 100 sex workers.

On Thursday, the city launched a poll to gauge market parties’ interest in developing and running the center in the three potential locations - De Groene Zoom and Europaboulevard in Zuid, and the Docklandsplot on the NDSM wharf in Noord. The city is looking for interested project developers, operators of sex workplaces and erotic entertainment, cultural institutions, sex workers, investors, financiers, and architects. "We would like to hear what opportunities and risks they see at the three locations."

“In the coming months, we will further refine the program and the size of the Erotic Center. In addition to the market consultation, we are again holding talks with the various stakeholders, such as residents, entrepreneurs, and sex workers.” The city hopes to present a proposal for the final location in the fall.