The government must invest much more of its Climate Fund into making transport more sustainable, the Mobility Alliance. The alliance of companies and organizations, which includes public transportation and interest groups for motorists, point out that the sector must account for 18 percent of CO2 reductions but can only count on 1.7 percent of the 35 billion euros in the Climate Fund, NOS reports.

“Mobility is of great importance to the prosperity and well-being of the Netherlands. It must remain affordable,” said Marga de Jager, chair of both the ANWB and Mobility Alliance. “If the sustainability of mobility is almost entirely the responsibility of citizens and companies, support for this will plummet.”

The Mobility Alliance wants the government to invest more in public transport. “The sector is confronted with high energy prices, inflation, and disappointing passenger numbers. As a result, the costs for travelers are rising, and supply is under pressure.” The Alliance worries that public transport is starting a downward spiral while it is “an important part of tackling climate problems.”

It also wants more investments in making electric driving affordable. Once electric cars’ exemption from the road tax expires in 2025, the government must lower this tax, the Mobility Alliance believes. “Electric vehicles are heavier due to their battery. Without a weight correction, the motor vehicle tax for an electric car is 60 percent higher than for a petrol car of a comparable size. That deters many consumers from buying a (second-hand) electric car.”

The Alliance also wants the government to extend the lower additional tax for electric lease cars beyond 2026 when it is set to be scrapped. “The government must get rid of the idea that the money flow from car taxes must be maintained. In practice, this makes driving more expensive, which affects the necessary support for the transition.”