The Cabinet has apologized to the family of anti-colonialism author and World War II resistance hero Anton de Kom for the suffering past governments have inflicted on him and his family. "We should have done this decades ago," said Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

In close consultation with the family, it was decided to establish a new chair at the VU University in Amsterdam. This will represent De Kom's ideas and the historical handling of the Dutch history with slavery. "In this way, the best justice will be done to his legacy."

At his ministry, Hoekstra formally apologized to De Kom's two living children. "I am very happy with this," said his 92-year-old daughter Judith afterwards. During the meeting, the children spoke about what their father and mother had experienced, Hoekstra said. He acknowledged that it was a meeting that grew very emotional at different moments.

De Kom was "a brave man who fought for justice, equality and human dignity" and who the Dutch government actively opposed, said the minister. "The deeds of Anton de Kom and his important contribution to Dutch and Surinamese history deserve honor and recognition."

In a statement, the family said they are "moved and delighted" at the intent to restore and preserve De Kom's legacy. "By making amends, it recognizes the courage, vision and tireless commitment of a man who has spent his life fighting for freedom and equality against the spirit of the times." The family has long fought for repairing De Kom's legacy.

De Kom was born in 1898 in Suriname, which was then a colony of the Netherlands. His father had been born as a slave. In 1921, De Kom left for the Netherlands. He later gave lectures there about the recent past history with slavery and the history of Suriname. He did this because of his dissatisfaction with the level of knowledge regarding both subjects that people in the Netherlands had.

At the end of 1932, De Kom returned to Suriname. As a left-wing activist, he was monitored by the authorities there and soon expelled from the country. He never returned. In 1934, he published his famous history book, We Slaves of Suriname, an indictment against racism and exploitation.

De Kom was a member of the resistance during the Second World War. He died on April 24, 1945 in the Sandbostel concentration camp. He was later awarded the resistance memorial cross posthumously and is also included in the Canon of the Netherlands.

Three years ago, the Tweede Kamer asked the Cabinet to make amends with his family and restore his legacy. This attempt at reconciliation is separate from this year's memorial about the past history of slavery and the commemoration of the abolition of slavery, said Hoekstra.