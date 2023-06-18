Max Verstappen has given his legacy a new shine with a victory in the Canadian Grand Prix. The Dutchman won his sixth race of the season in Montreal. With the 41st victory of his career, he equals the Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna with the number of wins. It was also the 100th win for Red Bull.

Verstappen led the race from start to finish and extended his lead in the race for the championship, as his teammate Sergio Perez did not make the podium places. The Mexican finished sixth.

Fernando Alonso was the best of the rest in the race. The Spanjaard battled in his Aston Martin with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes for most of the race. The seven-time world champion drove to a third-place finish. Nyck de Vries finished 18th in his AlphaTauri and remains without a single point after eight races.

Sporting director Jan Lammers joked on Friday that if Verstappen continues this way, he will win his third world title at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort at the end of August, but if it continues, he won’t be far off. Verstappen is dominating the competition and looks unbeatable at this moment in time.

In the list of most wins of all time, Hamilton is top with 103 wins. After him come Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), and Alain Prost (51). Verstappen is so superior this season that he will undoubtedly add to his victories this season.

The driver from the Netherlands had no problems in Montreal from the start. He sent Red Bull into the lead with the first corner from pole position. Behind him, Hamilton went from third to second place. He cut past Alonso on the first turn. After just over twenty laps, Alonso went past Hamilton again. George Russell caused the only real commotion in the race after 12 laps; the British driver scraped the wall with his Mercedes and punctured one of his rear tires. The officials sent a safety car onto the track, which Verstappen reacted to by making a pitstop and changing his medium tires for hard tires. Hamilton and Alonso followed the Dutchman’s example. The Brit almost hit Alonso after his tire change.

The unstoppable Verstappen kept the lead at the restart and gradually increased his lead. He easily made his second pit stop in the 44th lap of the 70 before driving calmly to victory. His gap to Alonso was 9.5 seconds at the finish.